‘Hulu on Disney+’ launches today, new logo starts showing on Android and Google TV

After a few months of beta testing, “Hulu on Disney+” is officially launching today, and with a new app icon now showing up on Android too.

Announced today, “Hulu on Disney+” is now officially supported for all Disney Bundle subscribers in the United States. This brings Hulu content to the Disney+ app with recommendations now showing within the normal Disney+ experience.

Disney explains:

Bundle subscribers will now have the full Hulu on Disney+ experience, which includes Hulu content integrated into recommendations, sets, and collections across Disney+, making it easier to discover thousands of general entertainment titles and explore the impressive breadth and depth of Hulu and Disney+ content.

Hulu is still, technically, a separate subscription from Disney+, but those bundling the two can now use them within the same app.

To mark the change, Disney+ is getting a refreshed logo and “mnemonic” – the sound that accompanies the logo animation on app startup. The new logo uses the color “Aurora” and mixes Disney+’s blue with Hulu’s iconic green, while also being “an homage to Princess Aurora.”

The new Disney+ icon showed up across Apple platforms over the last week, and is now starting to appear on Android and Google TV.

Notably, though, the new logo is so far only rolling out in the Disney+ Hotstar variant of the app which does not work in the United States (the only region where Hulu integration is even happening). The standard app has not yet been updated.

