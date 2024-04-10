 Skip to main content

‘Pixel Experience’ Android ROM shuts down new builds after nearly six years

Custom Android ROMs aren’t nearly as common as they once were, but many were still useful for getting additional functionality or changing up the experience on the device. “Pixel Experience,” a custom Android ROM that echoed the UI and features of Google Pixel on other devices, is sadly now shutting down.

“Pixel Experience” launched in 2017, around a year after the first Google Pixel smartphone made its debut. The project aimed to copy the UI and best parts of using a Pixel on other Android smartphones. It became one of the more popular custom Android ROMs in recent years, but the project is now shutting down.

In a post today, José Henrique, the founder of “Pixel Experience,” says that active development on the custom ROM is coming to an end. Older builds will continue to be available and the website will remain online, but development is over.

The post explains:

This project has been an incredible journey filled with innovation, collaboration, and unwavering dedication from both the team and the community. From the inception of PixelExperience, our goal has always been to provide users with a seamless, customizable, and feature-rich Android experience, tailored to a wide array of devices.

As we bid farewell to active development, I want to express my deepest appreciation to every member of our community, testers, contributors, and all supporters. Your passion and commitment have been the driving force behind every milestone we’ve achieved.

As it stands today, Pixel Experience is available on Android devices from Asus, Google, Lenovo, Motorola, Nokia, Nothing, Nubia, OnePlus, Razer, Realme, Samsung, Teracube, and Xiaomi. Android 14 builds were made available in beta in late February.

Did you use “Pixel Experience” at any point? Let’s discuss in the comments below.

More on Android:

