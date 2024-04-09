 Skip to main content

What headphones will support Android’s Find My Device network

Avatar for Abner Li  | Apr 9 2024 - 12:05 am PT
Google has officially launched its Find My Device network (in the US and Canada) for Android phones and tablets, with support for Bluetooth tracker tags and headphones coming next.

Google’s new network can find devices that are “offline” without an Internet connection — no Wi-Fi or cellular — by leveraging Bluetooth and 1+ billion Android 9+ devices. This is ideal for headphones, with the old Find My Device only noting when and where earbuds were last connected to a phone/tablet. 

At home, Find My Device will use your Nest speakers and displays as a reference point, so you’ll get a hint like “last seen near Living Room.”

Google says the Pixel Buds Pro will be updated to support the new Find My Device network. This is presumably in reference to the case, with this update following a big Feature Drop in October of 2023 that added Conversation Detection, Hearing Wellness, Bluetooth Super Wideband, Clear Calling, and reduced latency when gaming in supported apps. This could be one of the last big updates for the original pair before Pixel Buds Pro 2.

Google has also confirmed the Sony WH-1000XM5 will get support, as well as JBL’s Tour Pro 2 and Tour One M2.

Pixel Buds ProJBL Tour Pro 2Sony WH-1000XM5
JBL Tour One M2

All four known headphones that will support the FMD network are on the premium end.

Google has not provided a timeline on when the Pixel Buds Pro update is coming, while the Sony and JBL updates are coming “soon.” The first Bluetooth tracker tags (full list below) are coming in late May, with the headphone support possibly coming just before or around the same time.

Pebblebee ClipChipolo One PointEufy SmartTrack Link for AndroidJioTag Go
Pebblebee CardChipolo One CardEufy SmartTrack Card for Android
Pebblebee Tag

