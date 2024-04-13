 Skip to main content

Google preps one-stop hub for all its location-sharing services on Android

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 13 2024 - 5:15 am PT
Location sharing can be a useful tool, but if you lose track of what you’re sharing, it can be a headache to find it all. On Android, Google is now prepping a dedicated page that will host all of your location-sharing services in one spot.

Google offers location-sharing on Android through a few means. One of these is with Google Maps, where users can share their real-time location with other users, but there are others too. As it stands today, though, you’ve got to juggle each service one-by-one.

In the background, though, Google is working on a new hub for location services simply called “Google Location Sharing.” This was spotted in recent Google Play Services updates and shared by PiunikaWeb, and is designed to bring together all location-sharing services active within your Google account.

The new feature, which is not yet functional, replaces an existing page that runs through the web and pulls in active location sharing services.

What services would this new page pull information from? Apparently, it includes six apps.

  • Google Maps
  • Google Find My Device
  • Personal Safety

Also mentioned are three variations of “com.google.android.apps.gmm,” which is related to Maps. Presumably, Family Link would also be supported.

It’s unclear when this will roll out publicly.

