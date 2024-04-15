OnePlus 12R gets more affordable at $530, Galaxy S24 at $725, Sony XM5 earbuds, more

One of the first discounts on the new OnePlus 12R is delivering the best price ever at $530. If you need a little more power in a smartphone, Samsung’s Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is also getting in on the savings today at $725. Plus, Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon low at $230. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $70 off the affordable OnePlus 12R

We are now tracking only the second-ever discount on the new OnePlus 12R. Courtesy of Amazon and directly from OnePlus, the new mid-range smartphone drops to $530 in both Iron Gray and Cool Blue colorways. The unlocked 256GB handset is $70 off the usual $600 going rate and a new all-time low. Back during the launch in February, we saw it for $30 off. Today’s offer is on the elevated capacity and not the entry-level 128GB model. We dive into how OnePlus managed to deliver more flagship-caliber specs at a midrange price over in our announcement coverage.

The new OnePlus 12R arrives as the little sibling to the standard OnePlus 12, delivering a more midrange experience centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. There’s 12GB of storage and 8GB of RAM on the base model, which is joined by a 6.78-inch AMOLED display on the front with a 120Hz refresh rate. The internal 5,500mAh battery is backed by the same 80W SUPERVOOC charging as on its flagship counterpart, and around back there’s a 50MP main camera with both macro and ultrawide lens for good measure. All of that makes it a more budget-friendly option to consider compared to some of the higher-end handsets just hitting the market.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip sees spring discount

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy S24 starting from $725. This discounts the unlocked 128GB configuration in four different colors from its usual $800 price tag. It’s only the second cash discount to date since launching back in February and comes within $25 of the all-time low. This is the second-best value, too. In our hands-on review from earlier this spring, we walked away impressed by its entry-level performance.

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 may be the lineup’s entry-level smartphone, but it still comes powered by the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and AI features as its more senior counterparts in the S24 collection. On top of photography assistance, there’s also Circle to Search tech and more. The S24 sports a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x display that can hit 2,600 nits of peak brightness. There’s a dual camera setup comprised of 50MP and 12MP Ultrawide lenses, with a holepunch selfie camera on the front to complete the handset.

Sony’s latest XM5 ANC earbuds fall to new Amazon low

Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM5 ANC Earbuds for $229.95 shipped. Today’s offer only applies to the black style. It drops from the usual $298 price tag and down to a new all-time low. This is only the second discount of the year and beats our previous mention by $20. The previous best price was $248 from over the holidays last year, too. These are my personal favorite earbuds of 2023.

Sony’s new XM5 ANC earbuds steal the show in the true wireless earbuds space with one of the best platform-agnostic experiences around. If you’re not sold on AirPods Pro 2 or Pixel Buds Pro, these are easily the best alternative. These earbuds deliver some of the best ANC on the market with foam eartips and an improved design that’s lighter and more compact than before. There’s a new V2 processor powering the experience and everything else you can read about in our review. I personally adore these earbuds, and today’s $68 price drop just makes them an even better buy.

