Moto Buds+ have Bose audio and 8-hour battery for $129

Launching today, the new Moto Buds+ deliver Bose audio and some good battery life for $129.

Motorola today announced new details on its flagship Android smartphones, as well as two new pairs of earbuds. The Moto Buds and Moto Buds+ include active noise cancellation and plenty of battery life, but only the Buds+ are coming to the United States.

Available starting today at Motorola.com, the Moto Buds+ pair ANC with sound tuned by Bose.

Motorola explains the sound of its new earbuds saying:

The moto buds+ also include dual dynamic drivers professionally tuned to deliver crisper vocals, and deep, dynamic bass, making for a more clear and intense listening experience. Users can enjoy studio-quality music with Hi-Res Audio which captures audio at a wider range and with 3x more detail on Hi-Res Audio streaming apps. The moto buds+ are also compatible with Dolby® Head Tracking when paired with the latest family of motorola edge Dolby Atmos® powered smartphones that feature this latest innovation, such as the motorola edge 50 ultra and edge 50 pro. By recalibrating the sound as you move your head, Dolby Head Tracking gives listeners a more natural and lifelike experience. When paired with their favorite entertainment in Dolby Atmos, users will also enjoy an even more elevated sound experience with greater clarity, detail, and depth.

The Buds+ feature Dynamic Active Noise Cancellation as well as “Active Adaptive Mode” which can adjust the ANC based on your surroundings.

Battery life on Buds+ is pretty great based on Motorola’s claims, with 8 hours from the earbuds themselves and up to 38 total including the case. The case also includes wireless charging.

Motorola is selling Buds+ in the US for $129, with the earbuds also launching in Canada, Europe, and other regions today.

