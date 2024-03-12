Motorola’s latest Moto G phones include a first for the series – wireless charging

Motorola has just announced a new duo of Moto G devices for 2024, and one of them includes a typical premium feature, wireless charging.

Revealed today and shipping starting later this month, the Moto G 5G (2024) and Moto G Power 5G (2024) both deliver some solid budget smartphones.

In the case of the latest Moto G 5G, the $199 smartphone has a 6.6-inch 120Hz display (with Gorilla Glass), a 50MP primary rear camera, and is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. You’ll find 128GB of storage alongside RAM Boost, which doubles the 4GB of RAM to 8GB using a bit of that storage. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging over USB-C, and it also has a faux leather finish that’s not super common at this low price point.

Moto G 5G (2024) debuts on March 22 via T-Mobile and Metro, but will also be sold soon by Google Fi, Cricket, AT&T, Verizon, Visible, Boost Mobile, US Cellular, and basically every other carrier in the US. You’ll be able to buy it unlocked by May 2 via Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the more interesting of the two. It has the same 6.6-inch 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and faux leather as well. It also has a 50MP primary camera, this time with OIS, and also upgrades wired charging to 30W.

But the big story is that this is the first Moto G with wireless charging.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) can top off its battery via up to 15W wireless charging, which is exceedingly rare on devices sold for under $600, and this device is half that price.

Moto G Power 5G will be sold for $299 starting March 21 at T-Mobile and Metro before expanding to virtually every other carrier in the weeks to follow. It’ll also debut unlocked on May 2 through Motorola’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Both devices run Android 14 out of the box (without a mentioned promise on future updates) and also include NFC, a feature that’s often been lacking from previous Moto G releases.

