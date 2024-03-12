 Skip to main content

Motorola’s latest Moto G phones include a first for the series – wireless charging

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Mar 12 2024 - 7:22 am PT
1 Comment

Motorola has just announced a new duo of Moto G devices for 2024, and one of them includes a typical premium feature, wireless charging.

Revealed today and shipping starting later this month, the Moto G 5G (2024) and Moto G Power 5G (2024) both deliver some solid budget smartphones.

In the case of the latest Moto G 5G, the $199 smartphone has a 6.6-inch 120Hz display (with Gorilla Glass), a 50MP primary rear camera, and is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1. You’ll find 128GB of storage alongside RAM Boost, which doubles the 4GB of RAM to 8GB using a bit of that storage. It also has a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W charging over USB-C, and it also has a faux leather finish that’s not super common at this low price point.

Moto G 5G (2024) debuts on March 22 via T-Mobile and Metro, but will also be sold soon by Google Fi, Cricket, AT&T, Verizon, Visible, Boost Mobile, US Cellular, and basically every other carrier in the US. You’ll be able to buy it unlocked by May 2 via Motorola’s website, Amazon, and Best Buy.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) is the more interesting of the two. It has the same 6.6-inch 120Hz display, 5,000 mAh battery, 128GB of storage, and faux leather as well. It also has a 50MP primary camera, this time with OIS, and also upgrades wired charging to 30W.

But the big story is that this is the first Moto G with wireless charging.

The Moto G Power 5G (2024) can top off its battery via up to 15W wireless charging, which is exceedingly rare on devices sold for under $600, and this device is half that price.

Moto G Power 5G will be sold for $299 starting March 21 at T-Mobile and Metro before expanding to virtually every other carrier in the weeks to follow. It’ll also debut unlocked on May 2 through Motorola’s website, Best Buy, and Amazon.

Both devices run Android 14 out of the box (without a mentioned promise on future updates) and also include NFC, a feature that’s often been lacking from previous Moto G releases.

More on Motorola:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Motorola

Motorola
Moto G Power

Moto G Power
Moto G 5G

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.