Acer unveils Chromebook Plus 514 w/ all-day battery for $399

Today, Acer is showcasing its latest ChromeOS hardware, the Chromebook Plus 514, striking a strong balance between affordability, productivity, and portability.

With the Chromebook Plus initiative, Google set a minimum standard for what a good ChromeOS device should be. To match that hardware effort, the company is investing in more advanced features for Chromebook Plus models, as well as nice-to-have additions like AI-powered portrait video lighting, a global mute switch, and more.

Acer’s latest addition to the Chromebook Plus lineup builds on that same strong hardware foundation, bringing it to a compact and durable 14-inch laptop. The most important detail is that it packs up to 11 hours of battery life, helping you power through a full workday with enough charge to spare.

The new Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) delivers the sought-after combination of a portable design, 14-inch Full HD display and performance-minded technology that lets users get the most out of exciting capabilities offered with Chromebook Plus. Students, businesses, families, and individuals need to be more productive, connected and empowered than ever, and can achieve this using Acer Chromebook Plus devices. – James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, Acer Inc.

To start, Acer is offering the Chromebook Plus 514 in a lower-mid-range (but still quite capable) configuration featuring 8 GB of RAM and an Intel Core i3 processor. For those in North America, this new Chromebook will be available from retailers, including Costco, by early May and carry a starting price of $399. In June, it’ll roll out to EMEA regions with a price tag of €479.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4H/T) specs

14.0″ display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, Full HD (1920×1080), high-brightness Acer ComfyView™ LED-backlit TFT LCD, integrated multi-touch optional Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-N305 processor (6 MB Smart Cache, 1.8 GHz with Intel® Turbo Boost Technology 2.0 up to 3.8 GHz)

Up to 512 GB, PCIe Gen 3, 8 Gb/s, NVMe Battery: 53 Wh 3-cell Li-ion battery, fast charging 11-hour lifespan

Wi-Fi 6E Wireless LAN Ports: Two USB Type-C ports (supporting DisplayPort, and USB charging), two USB Type-A ports, MicroSD card reader

Two USB Type-C ports (supporting DisplayPort, and USB charging), two USB Type-A ports, MicroSD card reader Camera: Full HD camera with privacy shutter, Facial Auto Exposure, Temporal Noise Reduction

Full HD camera with privacy shutter, Facial Auto Exposure, Temporal Noise Reduction Dimensions: 12.87 (W) x 8.86 (D) x 0.81 (H) inches

12.87 (W) x 8.86 (D) x 0.81 (H) inches Weight: 3.15 lbs.