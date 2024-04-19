 Skip to main content

Pebblebee trackers for Android’s Find My Device network get a shipping date

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 19 2024 - 7:52 am PT
Google is finally rolling out the Find My Device network on Android, and with it comes the AirTag-like trackers we’ve been waiting on for almost a year now. Pebblebee, after initially revealing a May launch date, has now officially confirmed when its Android trackers will start shipping.

The Find My Device network on Android started rolling out earlier this month, but the network won’t support trackers officially until it’s widely available later on in May. Google’s partners, Chipolo and Pebblebee, both first announced their trackers last year, but things weren’t ready to ship right away.

Pebblebee originally announced that its “for Android” trackers would begin to ship in “late May” of this year, and the company has now confirmed to 9to5Google that shipping begins on May 27.

Not all orders will ship on May 27, but that’s the first date customers will see trackers start to ship.

That date comes as no real surprise. Chipolo previously announced that it would begin shipping on May 27 as well. But, at the very least, it’s good to hear that both brands will be sending out hardware on the same date.

Pre-orders are still open for Pebblebee trackers. The company offers Tag, Card, and Clip starting at $29.99.

Pebblebee trackers will be coming to the Google Store and other retailers later this year.

