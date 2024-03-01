Yet another Chromecast with Google TV has appeared

According to a recent Google Home app update, another new Chromecast with Google TV device appears to be in the works.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in case they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

In 2020, Google effectively rebooted its lineup of Chromecast dongles. Earlier models were solely controlled by your phone/tablet, playing anything you can “Cast” from another screen. The newer generation of Chromecast runs on an enhanced version of Android TV, dubbed Google TV. While Casting is still a core element of the Chromecast with Google TV, you can also browse media using the included remote and enjoy the wider world of Android TV apps.

That said, the Chromecast with Google TV is far from a perfect piece of hardware, even accounting for its affordability. The most significant complaint has been a lack of storage space (a problem Google has at least somewhat addressed), while performance has also degraded over time. Suffice it to say that a hardware refresh of the Chromecast would be greatly welcomed.

In recent updates to the Google Home app, the company has introduced a handful of previously unseen models to the internal list of Google Cast-compatible devices. Three new listings are explicitly labeled as being last year’s line of JBL Authentics speakers.

However, a new mystery device, “YTD,” appears side-by-side the HD and 4K models of Chromecast with Google TV. Further, we can confirm that Google Home treats YTD just like the existing Chromecast models, while Google TV devices from OEMs get treated differently. All of that is to say that we’re fairly confident that this is a sign of Google preparing to launch a new TV dongle.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time an in-development Google TV device has surfaced in the Google Home app in recent memory. At the beginning of last year, a nearly identical device, “YTC,” appeared in the code and was even directly called a “Chromecast with Google TV.” Of course, in the time since then, the company has yet to release a new dongle. Meanwhile, this past September, our team uncovered a new Chromecast-like remote (complete with a customizable Star button) in the Android TV 14 Beta, further implying Google’s intention to release a new dongle.

All things considered, we need to take this latest Chromecast’s appearance with a grain of salt. While we’re all eagerly anticipating a next-generation Chromecast with Google TV dongle (preferably one with significantly more storage), we can’t yet be sure whether this one will arrive later this year – or ever.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.