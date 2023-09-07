 Skip to main content

New Chromecast with Google TV remote shows up in Android 14 Beta [Video]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 7 2023 - 2:23 pm PT
The Chromecast with Google TV we know today has been available since 2020 and is due for an update. As we’ve reported, that might be on the way, and it seems the Android TV 14 Beta is revealing what might be a new Chromecast remote for Google TV.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

The latest Android TV 14 Beta quietly went live this week in the Android Studio emulator, and within it is a video that shows a new remote that is almost certainly for a new Chromecast with Google TV. The distinct rounded shape and top-mounted navigation pad are effectively identical to the existing remote, but there are some key changes here.

The current Chromecast with Google TV remote has eight total buttons under its D-pad for back, Assistant, Home, mute, YouTube, Netflix, and TV power and input. Volume controls are fixed to the right side of the remote.

This new remote design is simply an outline, but we can already see some distinct differences.

Under the D-pad, there are two round buttons, presumably still for back and Assistant. Along the left side, there are three more buttons, which we’d guess are for home, mute, and one of the two app shortcuts. But, to the right, there’s a bigger button that, based on its shape, is almost certainly a volume rocker.

Perhaps more interesting is a new button along the bottom with a star icon. This icon is referred to as “magic” in the system files, and a short animation highlights it. While that’s as far as the existing files show us, it’s pretty clear this is related to the custom shortcut that appeared back in 2021 and seems to still exist in Android TV 14.

Likely, this remote is our first look at a new version of the Chromecast with Google TV, a device we reported was in the pipeline several months ago. However, there’s no direct evidence in this Android 14 build pointing to the new device.

It’s unclear when a new Chromecast could arrive, but it’s certainly something to look forward to. Android TV 14 is still in beta, only getting its second update this week. At the very least, a new Chromecast is not expected at October’s Pixel launch event.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.

Thanks to JEB Decompiler, from which some APK Insight teardowns benefit.

