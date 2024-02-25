Chromecast with Google TV update rolling out: Fast Pair, Audio output switcher

Google is rolling out a Chromecast with Google TV 4K update that adds Fast Pair and a new Audio output switcher.

STTE.231215.005 (from STTL.231114.004) brings the Android security patch level to Jan 2024. Once again, you get “other bug fixes and performance improvements” with this 169MB update.

However, this update brings a pair of notable user-facing changes. As announced in January, Fast Pair is now available on the Chromecast with Google TV. Opening a Pixel Buds Pro case brought up the notification in the top-right corner and in Quick Settings: “Your saved device is available.” Selecting brings up a larger prompt that takes up half of the screen to “Connect.”

Meanwhile, we’re seeing the new “Audio output” switcher as a QS Tile that joins Screensaver, Wi-Fi, Accessibility, and Bluetooth. Your current device is noted inline, with Google first showing this off last month at CES.

“HDMI output” is the default with an “Other devices” section when you click on the Tile with a shortcut to “Connect another device.”

There’s no Chromecast Remote firmware update after installing. The last update was less than a month ago with the December 2023 security patch. For reference, Google released six system updates — January, April, May, July, October, December — to the Chromecast with Google TV in 2023.

On your Chromecast with Google TV, go to Settings > System > About > System update to check for this Fast Pair and Audio output update. (We had to tap the button twice.)

