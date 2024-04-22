Samsung Galaxy C55 launches in China

Samsung has officially unveiled another mid-range smartphone for global audience. The Galaxy C55 has stealthily been added to Samsung’s lineup in China.

You may remember that this isn’t even the first Android device to ship under the “C55” moniker. You may remember that last year, Realme launched its own C55 device. A device that cloned the iPhone “Dynamic Island” software tricks using the in-screen punch-hole.

Name aside, Samsung isn’t replicating any of those software tricks – this is a budget device, after all – the C55 comes with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display tuned at FHD+ resolution, according to the official page listings.

It utilizes the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and is paired with either 8/12GB RAM. Storage is set at 256GB for both models. A sizeable 5,000mAh battery is tucked inside with 45W wired fast-charging via USB-C also present – which matches the flagship Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy C55 camera system consists of a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a disappointing 5-megapixel macro lens. At the front, the selfie camera is rated at 50-megapixels.

It’ll be available in two leather finishes: Colorful Orange and Fashion Black. The black models also appear to have blue stitching along the outer edges, while the orange model has a gold metal frame.

According to the Samsung China online store pages, the device is not yet available to purchase but is priced at 1,999 Yuan ($275) for the 8/256GB model and 2,299 Yuan ($320) for the 12/256GB model. Attempting to add to a cart redirects and suggests heading to a brick-and-mortar Samsung store in the region.

