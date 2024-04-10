Samsung’s Wear OS Galaxy Watch 6 is getting an April update

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic are both getting a significant software update in the US to fix a certain issue with the touchscreen.

The Galaxy Watch series doesn’t often get updates. At least they aren’t on the same timeline as Samsung’s flagship phones, which are often available monthly. On the Galaxy Watch series, they aren’t as necessary on as frequent of a basis, but this recent update in April brings an important fix.

According to a new software update hitting the Galaxy Watch 6 (R940XXU1AXC2) and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (R960XXU1AXC2), a fix has been implemented for the watch’s touchscreen.

It looks like a previous update was aimed at the firmware for the smartwatch’s touchscreen, though it might have caused unintended issues. This new update offers stabilization for the touchscreen on the Galaxy Watch 6 and 6 Classic to counteract any problems that might have cropped up since the previous update.

Stabilization codes for touch-screen operation have been applied.

There looks to be no other portion of the software update that addresses security concerns or other hardware issues. Even still, those who are able should make sure their Galaxy Watch 6 or Watch 6 Classic are updated to the most recent software. Users can do that by going into the Samsung Wearable app on their connected phone and looking through the watch’s update settings. It looks as though this update is now available in Europe and the US.

