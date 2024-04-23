OnePlus Watch 2 launches in gorgeous ‘Nordic Blue’ color, but not everywhere [Gallery]

After leaking recently, the OnePlus Watch 2 is now available in a gorgeous “Nordic Blue” color variant, though it’s not for sale everywhere.

The OnePlus Watch 2 made its debut earlier this year with two color options. A black case with a black band called “Black Steel,” with another silver casing paired with a green band for “Radiant Steel.”

Now, the Watch 2 is also available in “Nordic Blue.”

The new color variant went up for sale today in the UK, with OnePlus.com showcasing it right up with the other two colors. This new edition has a blue (possibly faux) leather band with stitching. The inner portion of the band is still silicone. The casing on this new model is still silver, and perhaps a bit more polished compared to the “Radiant Steel,” at least based on OnePlus’ imagery.

The biggest difference is a blue and white background to the numbers around the bezel of the watch.

The new variant is a bit more pricey, though, selling for £329 in the UK against the £299 of the other two variants. All three models are currently £30 off, though, and OnePlus will throw in a free spare band and a 30% discount on OnePlus Buds 3.

Oddly enough, though, the OnePlus Watch 2’s new “Nordic Blue” color isn’t available in all regions. It’s not available in the US, Canada, or India. Rather, it seems to be available only in Europe and the UK. It’s unclear if OnePlus intends to bring the new variant to other countries soon.

Alongside “Nordic Blue,” OnePlus also today opened sales of the OnePlus Pad Go in the UK and Europe.

