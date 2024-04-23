 Skip to main content

OnePlus Watch 2 launches in gorgeous ‘Nordic Blue’ color, but not everywhere [Gallery]

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 23 2024 - 8:27 am PT
0 Comments

After leaking recently, the OnePlus Watch 2 is now available in a gorgeous “Nordic Blue” color variant, though it’s not for sale everywhere.

The OnePlus Watch 2 made its debut earlier this year with two color options. A black case with a black band called “Black Steel,” with another silver casing paired with a green band for “Radiant Steel.”

Now, the Watch 2 is also available in “Nordic Blue.”

The new color variant went up for sale today in the UK, with OnePlus.com showcasing it right up with the other two colors. This new edition has a blue (possibly faux) leather band with stitching. The inner portion of the band is still silicone. The casing on this new model is still silver, and perhaps a bit more polished compared to the “Radiant Steel,” at least based on OnePlus’ imagery.

The biggest difference is a blue and white background to the numbers around the bezel of the watch.

The new variant is a bit more pricey, though, selling for £329 in the UK against the £299 of the other two variants. All three models are currently £30 off, though, and OnePlus will throw in a free spare band and a 30% discount on OnePlus Buds 3.

Oddly enough, though, the OnePlus Watch 2’s new “Nordic Blue” color isn’t available in all regions. It’s not available in the US, Canada, or India. Rather, it seems to be available only in Europe and the UK. It’s unclear if OnePlus intends to bring the new variant to other countries soon.

Alongside “Nordic Blue,” OnePlus also today opened sales of the OnePlus Pad Go in the UK and Europe.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

OnePlus

OnePlus

Known for its tagline "Never Settle," OnePlus ma…
OnePlus Watch 2

OnePlus Watch 2

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.