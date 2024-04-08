OnePlus Watch 2 can now switch phones without reset using Wear OS data transfer

After missing the feature at launch, the OnePlus Watch 2 is now rolling out support for Wear OS’ new data transfer feature, letting you switch phones without resetting your smartwatch.

As a part of Wear OS 4, Google introduced a new data transfer feature to ease the process of switching between smartphone. Previously, connecting your smartwatch to a new smartphone required a full factory reset which, obviously, could be frustrating if you’d spent time curating apps, watch faces, and other options on your Wear OS watch.

Despite shipping with Wear OS 4, though, the OnePlus Watch 2 completely lacked support for data transfer. Users were left with only the option to reset their watch whenever they needed to switch smartphones.

Now, as spotted by @1NormalUsername and Android Authority, this has been fixed with a new update.

OnePlus is rolling out OHealth v4.21.15 which adds a new “Migrate data” option to the settings menu. The process works by installing the app on your new device and signing in, then using a QR code pairing process to move the watch over to your new device. It seems like a quick and easy process.

Beyond that, it’s also noted that the app update adds the ability to toggle Raise to Wake and media auto launch from your phone rather than needing to find those settings on the watch. There’s no system update rolling out to the Watch 2 just yet, though.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available now for $299.

More on Wear OS:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram