OnePlus Watch 2 could get a new ‘Nordic Blue’ color

According to a new leak, the OnePlus Watch 2 could get a third color option in “Nordic Blue.”

The OnePlus Watch 2 is a pretty excellent Wear OS smartwatch, delivering stellar battery life and great hardware. However, that hardware is currently available in just two variations – “Radiant Steel” and “Black Steel.”

New findings may have now revealed a third model. @1MoreUsername and Android Authority spotted “Nordic Blue” alongside the two existing OnePlus Watch 2 colors in code (presumably from the “OHealth” companion app), suggesting that this is another option in the pipeline. It’s unclear if this is a variant that was planned and canceled or is coming later.

What would a blue variation of OnePlus Watch 2 look like?

It’s hard to say for certain, but it’s possible the watch itself could get a blue tint alongside a new band color. The “Radiant Steel” color is silver with a green band, while “Black Steel” refers to the darker case color paired with a black band. It’s possible, but seemingly unlikely that this is simply a new band variation.

In any case, it’s something to look forward to, especially if it looks anything like the blue color of the OnePlus 12R.

The OnePlus Watch 2 is available now for $299.

More on OnePlus:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram