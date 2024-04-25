Samsung launches a pair of stylish battery banks with up to 45W charging

While Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 series has fantastic battery life, no smartphone owner can avoid the occasional situation where they’re running out of juice on the go. For that, Samsung has just launched a pair of new official battery banks which pack USB-C and speedy charging into a nice design.

Battery banks are pretty much a dime a dozen at this point. It takes virtually no effort to find something for a good price, but you’re often dealing with varying quality and, even more often, the design is not exactly nice.

It’s for those two reasons that Samsung’s new battery banks stand out.

There are two new Samsung batteries available. The first is a 20,000 mAh battery bank that Samsung rates at up to 45W charging. That matches the maximum rate of Galaxy flagships, and is also enough to top off a tablet or, in a pinch, even a USB-C laptop. The bank has three USB-C ports and comes with a color-matching cable included in the box.

The battery has a neutral beige color that, while not flashy or anything, looks very nice. Samsung says the battery weighs 12.35 oz, or just over 0.75 lbs.

Samsung sells its 45W 20,000 mAh bank for $29.99, and it’s shipping now from Samsung.com.

Coming soon, there’s also a 10,000 mAh battery bank launching with built-in wireless charging. This model drops one of the USB-C ports and also maxes out at 25W of output, but has the same basic design as the first. Unsurprisingly, it’s also nearly half the weight.

This one isn’t available for purchase yet, but when it does launch, it’ll run $44.99.

Both battery banks are also made with recycled plastic, leading to the speckles in the design.

Would you buy either of Samsung’s new batteries?

