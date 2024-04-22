 Skip to main content

Samsung now sells ‘Re-Newed’ Galaxy S23 phones for up to $280 off

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Apr 22 2024 - 6:23 am PT
1 Comment

Following past series, Samsung is now selling refurbished Galaxy S23 devices under its “Re-Newed” program, with discounts of over $200 off.

Starting today, Samsung is selling refurbished Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra devices through its “Re-Newed” program. The devices are discounted by around $200 from their original retail prices.

The Galaxy S23 launched for $799, but sells “Re-Newed” for $619. The Galaxy S23 Ultra launched at $1,199, but starts at $919 through this refurbished program.

Samsung says that every Galaxy device sold through “Re-Newed” goes through “extensive testing” and gets genuine replacement parts installed by Samsung engineers. This includes each device getting a brand new battery, and they’re also given a new IMEI number too. A one-year warranty is also included.

For the Galaxy S23 series, these refurbished units will start at $619 for the base Galaxy S23 and go up from there. S23 and S23+ will only be available in black, while the Ultra will add its green color variant as well. Multiple storage options are also available.

  • Galaxy S23 – $619, 128GB and 256GB in Phantom Black
  • Galaxy S23+ – $769+, 256B and 512GB in Phantom Black
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra – $919, 256GB in Phantom Black and Green, 512GB only Phantom Black

Notably, these prices are the same as Samsung started with on the Galaxy S22 series. However, at this point, those same devices now start at $529. So, over time, we can expect the Galaxy S23 series to get cheaper as well.

Alternatively, there’s always a thriving marketplace for secondhand devices out there, often for much less. But with the “Re-Newed” program, Samsung takes out some of the guesswork, and ensures things like the battery are in their best shape.

All of these devices are still eligible for a few more years of software updates, and were also recently updated with Galaxy AI features that first launched on the Galaxy S24.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S23

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.