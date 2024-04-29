Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9 gets boosted trade-ins and 50% off its keyboard case

Samsung is offering a great deal on its Galaxy Tab S9 series right now, with solid trade-in offers and an automatic 50% off its keyboard case.

The Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra make up Samsung’s flagship series of Android tablets. With the ever-growing tablet ecosystem on Android, support for Samsung’s DeX experience that’s similar to a traditional desktop/laptop OS, and powerful hardware under the hood, they’re undoubtedly the best tablets available on Android today.

Plus, Samsung also just rolled out One UI 6.1 to the whole lineup, bringing with it support for Galaxy AI features.

Currently, Samsung is offering its Galaxy Tab S9 series with some welcome discounts. You can automatically save $100 on any model as it stands ($150 for the Ultra), but Samsung will also throw in some bonuses. If you bundle in the “Book Cover Keyboard Slim,” you’ll automatically get 50% off of the keyboard. That price varies by model, as broken down below.

Trade-in values are also up right now, with Samsung offering up to $800 for select devices. The highest values when trading in a tablet include the 12.9-inch iPad Pro at around $600 and Tab S8 Ultra at $650-800. To get the full $800, though, you need to trade specifically towards the Tab S9 Ultra – the regular Tab S9 is capped at $650.

You can also trade in a phone if you’d like. Somewhat hilariously with tablet trade-ins, the only eligible Google tablet is 2015’s Pixel C. The Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, meanwhile, has the best trade-in values by far.

Samsung is similarly offering 50% off the keyboard case for Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+, as well as some of the same trade-in credits. Pricing there starts at $449. And, at other retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon, you can score $100 off Tab S9 FE, as well as the rest of the Tab S9 series.

You can keep an eye out for the best Samsung deals over at 9to5Toys.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/X, Threads, and Instagram