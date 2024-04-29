Telegram finally lets you view your own profile alongside 15 more features

The latest update for cross-platform messaging platform Telegram has finally added the ability to view your own public profile alongside a further 15 new features.

Initially teased with the release of Telegram 10.11, the new features are now rolling out to with the latest version of application on Android and iOS. A dedicated blog post has detailed a ton of the new functions including the ability to view your own profile as others on the platform would view it.

If your contacts have added their birthday details, you’ll also now get reminders with a banner in the chat view that indicates someone is celebrating. When viewing the person’s profile, there is also a neat animation that will play with balloons and even year-specific content. You can disable this from appearing on your profile by heading into your account Settings page.

You can see how it appears to others and edit it directly in the app. You can also pin up to 3 stories and add your birthday to receive greetings with a festive profile display. Channel owners can add a preview of their channel to their profile for easy access.

Telegram has also added a “Channels” tab that will quickly show any broadcast channels that you follow. It will also show recommended channels to join and similar topics to help you get updates and information from creators, news broadcasts, and more.

Sharing your location with friends and family is now more flexible. You can share it for extended periods or even indefinitely and set alerts to be notified when someone arrives at a shared location. This can be set for individual chats or even entire group chats if you wish.

Telegram also gives you more control over notifications. You can now control notifications for message reactions, including those on your stories. The new settings are available in Settings > Notifications and Sounds > Reactions.

Managing groups is easier for admins. They can perform multiple moderation actions on messages at once and restrict user permissions instead of outright banning them. Channel admins can also limit the number of reaction types per post.

If you’re a Premium user, you can enjoy some exclusive features. You can include animated and custom emoji in polls, view stories anonymously, and see your own ads while having an ad-free experience.

There are other improvements as well. Forwarded messages now show the profile picture of the user who forwarded them. The Desktop app now supports Instant View for websites, and channel owners can earn rewards by sharing ad revenue with Telegram. This feature lets Telegram channel owners claim up to 50% of the ad revenue from ads shown in their channels.

All of the new features are rolling out right now with the latest version of Telegram for Android.

