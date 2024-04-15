Telegram 10.11 adds custom Sticker Editor

The new Telegram 10.11 build has added a new custom “Sticker Editor” function to add some fun to your chats and group messages.

Announced in an official blog post, the Telegram 10.11 update adds the ability to make custom stickers and sticker packs with the in-app Sticker Editor function. This lets you take any photo on your device and add text, scribbles, emojis, other GIFs, and animated stickers to create truly unique stickers that can be shared with your friends and contacts.

Similar in nature to the feature seen on iOS and Samsung’s One UI 6 update, Telegram 10.11 lets you select an image and it tapping a subject will intelligently cut-out the object, pet, or person while removing the background. If you want more precise control, you can manually erase and restore part of an image for the perfect selection. You can also add a white outline to mimic the classic sticker look and feel.

To create a sticker, open the sticker panel from your input field in any chat, then tap the inviting (+) button.

You can send your creation or create a sticker set. Telegram 10.11 allows you to share any of your sticker sets with friends, but it’s not clear if they need the latest 10.11 update installed to take advantage of that. When you share, a link preview is shown and the set is designated its own unique t.me link that can be shared in lots of other places.

Existing stickers can also be added to your custom sets. This will allow you to add lots of similar stickers into one easy-to-organize place and, therefore, create massive packs that suit your usage. The app uses AI to suggest stickers when you use in-app emojis based on your creations, too—including pets.

Telegram 10.11 is available right now and is available as an in-app update if you have already sideloaded the official APK from Telegram.org. The developers also teased a further 16 new features arriving later this month, but did not share details on what is coming to a future build.

