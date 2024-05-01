Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to $502, Samsung 15W Qi charging pad $39, Garmin smartwatches, more

Today’s best deals come headlined by Google Pixel 7 Pro at $502. This new Amazon low is paired with a price cut on Samsung’s official 15W Qi wireless charging pad at $39 as well as Garmin’s new nap-tracking Venu 3 smartwatch at $400. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7 Pro drops to just $502

Amazon is now offering the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $502. This drops the unlocked 256GB model down from its usual $999 price tag. It’s the best we’ve ever seen at Amazon and comes within $30 of the all-time low from Woot – an offer we’ve only seen once before. We break down how this smartphone stacks up against the newer roster below the fold, and our original hands-on review.

This might not be the latest smartphone on the block, but there’s no arguing with a $371 discount. The Pixel 7 Pro arrives as last year’s flagship from Google and is still one of the company’s more capable releases to date. It packs a 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen on the front, with a triple sensor camera array around the back comprised of a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilities. All of that comes powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 chip, which is complemented by 512GB of storage and 12GB of RAM on this elevated model.

Samsung’s official 15W Qi wireless charging pad drops to $39

Amazon is currently offering Samsung’s official 15W Qi Wireless Charging Pad for $39 in both Grey and White styles. Today’s offer drops from the usual $60 price tag and marks one of the best prices to date. It’s an extra $3 below our previous mention and comes within $8 of the all-time low from Black Friday, too.

This is an official Samsung wireless charging pad that can dish out 15W speeds to your new Galaxy S24 series smartphone. It includes everything you need in the box to start charging, including a USB-C cable and its companion wall adapter.

Garmin’s new nap-tracking Venu 3 smartwatch at $400

Amazon is now offering the Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch for $400. This is $50 off the $450 you would more regularly pay and matches the all-time low. It’s still one of the first overall discounts since launching last fall, and is also only the third time it has dropped down to this best-ever price. We break down what’s new this time around below the fold, as well as over in our launch coverage.

Garmin Venu 3 debuts following a 2-year gap since its predessor first hit the scene. The refreshed build doubles down on its health tracking tech, most notably allowing you to track naps on top of overnight sleep. It’s all part of the new Body Battery feature that can take a comprehensive look at your daily fitness and well-being in order offer advice on feeling rested and recharged. There’s also heart rate monitoring, workout tracking, and 14-day battery life packed into a 1.4-inch AMOLED display.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Razer’s new top-tier Viper V3 Pro gaming mouse tips the scales at just 54g [Video]

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Review: Is the Turtle Beach VelocityOne Race sim bundle an all-in-one gimmick? [Video]