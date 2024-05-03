Adobe sunsets Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix on Android

In an email going out to the apps’ users, Adobe has announced that it will soon be shutting down the Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix apps on Android.

In recent years, Adobe has made its Photoshop suite broadly available on more devices, including Android, iOS, and even web browsers. Before that, however, the company launched single-purpose tools under the Photoshop branding, Photoshop Mix and Photoshop Fix.

My personal favorite was Photoshop Mix, which enables you to take two or more photos from your device and carefully layer them on top of one another. While far from a precise tool, it served well as a way to put a friend’s face into a meme. Meanwhile, Photoshop Fix was designed to make simple retouches to photos, such as smoothing, blending, and healing. Neither app has received an update since 2021.

According to an email notice from Adobe, both Photoshop Fix and Photoshop Mix have been delisted from the Google Play Store. (The listings are currently only available to those who have used the apps previously.) While they will continue to work for the next few days, Adobe will be fully shutting down both services as of June 4, 2024.

We’re writing to inform you that Adobe will be sunsetting Photoshop Fix and Photoshop Mix, removing them from the Android app stores on May 1, 2024. After May 1, 2024: You may continue to use the apps if they’re already installed on a supported mobile device

Some features may no longer work as expected

You should download your projects locally to your device to avoid losing work. Projects will be deleted on June 4, 2024. After June 4, 2024: Photoshop Fix and Photoshop Mix will no longer be operational on iOS and Android devices

Projects will no longer be accessible via the apps or assets.adobe.com Please review the FAQs to learn more.

Adobe recommends that affected customers switch to the free Photoshop Express app, which is available for Android and iOS. However, the included FAQ explicitly mentions that the features of Photoshop Mix are currently unavailable on the Android version and that there are “no current plans” to develop them.

The features of Photoshop Fix (iOS and Android) and Photoshop Mix (iOS) have been added to Photoshop Express, where we’ve dedicated resources to ensure users have a continually optimized mobile photo and video editing experience. While there are no current plans to migrate Photoshop Mix technology to Photoshop Express on Android, we’re continually adding new features and improving functionality to enable users to accomplish their creative needs.

Curiously, as reported by MacRumors, both apps had their iOS versions delisted in 2021. It’s unclear why Adobe waited three additional years to discontinue the Android versions.