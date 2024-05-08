 Skip to main content

Google Photos testing ‘Collections’ redesign that buries your library

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 8 2024 - 7:20 pm PT
5 Comments

Google Photos is working on a redesign of the Library tab on Android that renames it to “Collections.” In recent weeks, Google has been testing this new UI with more users and the reaction is not particularly positive.

From what we previously enabled, the Collections tab still retains the top shortcuts for Favorites, Utilities, Archive, and Trash. However, the “Photos on device” carousel and reverse-chronological grid of cloud albums have been removed. 

Google Photos Library Collections
Google Photos Library Collections
Google Photos Library Collections

There is now just a grid with automatically generated groupings for People (including pets), On this device, Albums, Documents, and Places.  

To access local folders, you have to first open “On this device” to get a grid or list view. The latter is a nice option and pretty compact. At the moment, you can just start scrolling, with recently updated collections — like Screenshots and Downloads — appearing after the permanent “Camera” shortcut.

Meanwhile, accessing backed-up Albums also now involves another step. The auto-generated People and Documents folders appear to be from the Search tab. 

Google has been attempting to revamp the Library since 2022, but pulled back on a design — seen below — after announcing it and a limited rollout. 

Google Photos Library tab redesign
Google Photos Library tab redesign

We’ve seen a handful of reports in recent weeks, including a new one today, about the Library replacement going live for Google Photos users on Android. However, Collections still appears to be in testing given the limited availability.

This will hopefully let Google incorporate user feedback or serve as an indicator to go back to the drawing board. The current design offers a good balance and aligns with people’s expectations for a library. The auto-grouping albums are useful but arguably make more sense in Search.

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing