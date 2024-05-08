 Skip to main content

Google Photos now uses an animated Material You carousel 

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 8 2024 - 11:31 am PT
3 Comments
google photos app

As teased last May, Google Photos for Android is now using the animated Material You carousel for Memories.

The main difference is how the center of the image is kept mostly visible as you scroll horizontally. Note the contraction/expansion as the images disappear/appear at the left and right edges.

In the old carousel, the shape of the card is static and just moves off screen. Meanwhile, these portrait cards at the top of the main Photos feed also have more rounded corners.  

Google Photos opted to use a variant that “doesn’t alter the aspect ratio of the carousel items” — “This is a useful strategy when altering an item’s size could detract from its meaning – for example, a carousel of album covers might benefit from retaining a recognizable 1:1 aspect ratio.”

Old

Otherwise, this animated carousel in Material 3 sees images expand and shrink as you scroll through. You can see an example of that in the media carousel of the redesigned Google Messages contact Details page or the Pixel Launcher’s long-press wallpaper picker. Additionally, “carousel items move at a different speed than their content, creating a parallax effect.”

We’re seeing this Material You carousel rolled out with version 6.81 of Google Photos for Android.

New

More on Google Photos:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Photos

Google Photos
Material Design

Material Design
Material You

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing