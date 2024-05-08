Samsung will give you a second Galaxy Watch 6 for free when you buy one right now

Samsung has a screaming deal available right now on its Galaxy Watch 6, offering buyers two smartwatches for the price of one.

In a rare case of a buy one, get one free deal, Samsung is offering buyers the option to get a free Galaxy Watch 6 with the purchase of another Galaxy Watch 6. This BOGO offer is available exclusively through Samsung’s online store.

When shopping for a Watch 6, you can select your size and color as you normally would and, towards the bottom of the page, you’ll find an option to “get a second Galaxy Watch 6 on us.” This opens a new window where you can customize a second smartwatch for the offer. This second watch can be Bluetooth or LTE, 40mm or 44mm, and seems to be free no matter what the configuration is.

Of course, though, you’ll end up paying for whatever the more expensive smartwatch is.

Still, with this BOGO offer you’re getting two smartwatches for the price of one, a discount that could easily add up to around $380. It’s a great offer for couples and families especially, or really anyone who wants to split a pair of new smartwatches with someone else.

The other “catch” here is that you can’t mix and match the Watch 6 Classic. This only applies to the “sporty” version of the Watch 6.

You can also still process a trade-in to knock a few more dollars off of the price, but you can’t combine this offer with discounts on Buds 2 Pro or Buds FE.

So, are you getting a new Galaxy Watch?

