Passkeys will show up in Gboard on Android 15 and come to Wear OS 5

At I/O 2024, Google’s work on passkeys continues with an even easier sign-in process, as well as platform updates across Android 15 and Wear OS 5.

Google is touting a new single-tap sign-in experience for Passkeys. Previously, you had to first confirm the account (“Continue”) and then authenticate via fingerprint, face, or PIN.

The new experience puts all that information on one sheet, which is taller, so it goes from two taps to just one. If you have multiple accounts on a service, “More options” should let you switch. This is rolling out with new “new versions of Credential Manager on Android 15.”

Meanwhile, Autofill will show Credential Manager results in Gboard suggestions and when “clicking on a relevant input field during sign-in.” This applies to passkeys, Sign in with Google, and passwords

This is aimed at when you accidentally dismiss the Credential Manager account selector, and will be rolling out with Android 15.

Meanwhile, Credential Manager is coming to watches with Wear OS 5 so that you can log-in to apps with passwords, passkeys, or Sign in with Google. Today, the process today might involves making sure the mobile companion app is open, or entering a sign-in PIN. This will provide a more familiar experience that matches your phone.

