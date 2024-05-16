 Skip to main content

Passkeys will show up in Gboard on Android 15 and come to Wear OS 5

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 16 2024 - 8:59 am PT
5 Comments

At I/O 2024, Google’s work on passkeys continues with an even easier sign-in process, as well as platform updates across Android 15 and Wear OS 5.

Google is touting a new single-tap sign-in experience for Passkeys. Previously, you had to first confirm the account (“Continue”) and then authenticate via fingerprint, face, or PIN.

The new experience puts all that information on one sheet, which is taller, so it goes from two taps to just one. If you have multiple accounts on a service, “More options” should let you switch. This is rolling out with new “new versions of Credential Manager on Android 15.”

Meanwhile, Autofill will show Credential Manager results in Gboard suggestions and when “clicking on a relevant input field during sign-in.” This applies to passkeys, Sign in with Google, and passwords 

This is aimed at when you accidentally dismiss the Credential Manager account selector, and will be rolling out with Android 15. 

Meanwhile, Credential Manager is coming to watches with Wear OS 5 so that you can log-in to apps with passwords, passkeys, or Sign in with Google. Today, the process today might involves making sure the mobile companion app is open, or entering a sign-in PIN. This will provide a more familiar experience that matches your phone. 

Passkeys Wear OS 5

More on Passkeys:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Wear OS

Wear OS

Wear OS is Google's wearable platform which is d…
Gboard

Gboard
Android 15 Passkeys

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing