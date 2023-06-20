Pixel 8 and 8 Pro colors, mineral-inspired wallpapers leak [Gallery]

Google looks to be continuing the 7a’s four color lineup for the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro with a leak today revealing their internal names and corresponding wallpapers.

According to Kamila Wojciechowska on Android Authority, both phones will be available in Licorice and Jade. Those internal names should translate into black and a shade of green. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 will be available in Haze (most likely a light blue that serves as the stand-in for a white colorway that’s notably absent) and Peony, which is usually a pink flower.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro is said to come in Porcelain and Sky. The latter is most likely blue, though presumably a different shade than on the smaller phone, while Porcelain should be a rather standard white, though it’s almost beige on the Fold.

Another dimension to these Pixel 8 and 8 Pro colors are the default wallpapers that have leaked. After opting for flowers on the Pixel 6 series and birds on the Pixel 7, the Pixel 8 is sticking to the natural theme by choosing “Minerals.” For the most part, they confirm our color guesses above but there are some standouts.

Pixel 8 wallpapers

Haze, Jade, Licorice, Peony

The Pixel 8’s Licorice wallpaper is unexpectedly purple-hued, while Peony is more yellow/orange than pink. Each is offered in dark and light themes that impact the subject and background.

These objects are once again photographed by Andrew Zuckerman. Google explained last month that it’s looking for “subjects that are relatable but inspiring” and is drawn to “wallpaper motifs drawn from the natural world” over traditional “futuristic, metallic, glossy imagery.”

As for what’s coming next, it teased:

We just want to continue to help users create a unique experience with their Pixel devices – regardless of the subject matter we choose. Because wallpaper is such a heroic representation of both the device and the user, we want it to evoke positive emotion and even foster a sense of ownership and community. We have many new and exciting things planned to make your Pixel better – and more “you” – with every release.

Hopefully, all four colors will be available in more or even most Pixel 8 and 8 Pro markets.

Pixel 8 Pro wallpapers

Jade, Licorice, Porcelain, Sky