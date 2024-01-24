Here’s the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in Mint [Gallery]

Google is now offering the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro in a “Mint” color. It’s a really light shade of green that reflects Google’s penchant for choosing pastel colors that look almost white depending on the lighting.

For comparison, it’s nowhere near as dark as the Pixel 6a in Sage. (Other exceptions to this Google tendency have been Bay on the Pixel 8 Pro, Coral Pixel 7a, and the Pixel 4’s Oh So Orange.) Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 joins the Pixel 4a in having an out of cycle color launch, though Barely Blue not being available on day one was due to pandemic-related supply constraints.

With Mint, the Pixel 8 (Hazel, Obsidian, Rose) and 8 Pro (Bay, Obsidian, Porcelain) are now available in four colors, like the Pixel 7a (Sea, Charcoal, Snow, Coral). It’s a real shame Google didn’t release this shade in October.

Mint is available at the Google Store (and Google Fi Wireless in the US). The Pixel 8 is $699 and the 8 Pro is $999.

Pixel 8 Pro

Mint vs. Porcelain Pixel 8 Pro

L-R: Mint 8 Pro, Sage 6a, Seafoam 7a case, Mint 8 Pro case

Mint 8 Pro case vs. Mint 8 Pro

Pixel 8