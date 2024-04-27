Google expands Pixel hardware campus in Taiwan

Google this week opened its latest hardware office in Taiwan for Pixel, Fitbit, and Nest development.

This second office is located at the TPark campus in New Taipei City. The first opened in 2021 with planning and development for this new building already underway at that time.

Reflecting the company’s commitment, it has capacity for “thousands of Googlers” with “new labs for hardware engineering and development.” A video Google released shows a testing chamber for a Pixel Tablet and its dock. Teams in Taiwan work on Pixel, Nest, and now Fitbit (via Nikkei Asia).

The new building and the labs will allow our engineering teams across AI and devices to pursue advancements in hardware design and research to deliver AI devices people use every day.

Design-wise, this building has 240 solar panels with batteries “on-site” to store what’s generated. Wastewater is also treated on-site and there’s a stormwater capture system.

Outside the US, Taiwan is Google’s largest hardware engineering hub with offices in five cities. Google opened its first location in 2006 and the workforce has “increased 20 times over the past 10 years.” Taiwan is also home to data centers, a Google Cloud region, and a solar farm.

