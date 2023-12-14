Intel Core Ultra improves battery & AI for Windows and ChromeOS – here are the first laptops

Intel has today debuted its latest generation of mobile CPUs for Windows laptops and Chromebooks, with the Meteor Lake architecture arriving in new “Core Ultra” processors. Here’s what’s been improved, and the first machines arriving with the new chips.

Intel 14th-Gen Core Ultra – What’s new?

For its new 14th-Gen processors, Intel is changing up its naming scheme. Gone are the days of “Core i7” and similar, replaced with Core Ultra 5, Core Ultra 7, and Core Ultra 9.

The new build, Intel claims, will see the Core Ultra 7 outpowering the comparable AMD chip, as well as Apple M3 and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3. Intel is also pushing AI pretty hard, with a dedicated NPU on every chip that exists for AI tasks, and should be up to 70% faster for generative AI.

Another big improvement should be in power efficiency. Intel claims the new Core Ultra 7 is 25% better on power efficiency compared to the Intel Core i7-1370P and up to 79% lower power consumption compared to AMD’s current equivalent chip, Ryzen 7 7840U.

Intel Core Ultra mobile chips are available starting today and will be used by all major brands across Windows, as well as future Chromebook models. Intel says:

Today at Intel’s “AI Everywhere” event, the company launched its Intel® Core™ Ultra mobile processors that deliver reimagined power efficiency, world-class compute and graphics performance and the best AI PC experience1 to mobile platforms and out to the edge. Available globally on-shelf and online starting today, new Intel Core Ultra mobile processors will power more than 230 of the world’s first AI PCs from partners including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Dynabook, Gigabyte, Google Chromebook, HP, Lenovo, LG, Microsoft Surface, MSI and Samsung.

The first Intel Core Ultra laptops

Launching starting today, Intel Core Ultra processors are already available in select Windows laptops.

That includes the new Galaxy Book 4 series from Samsung, which refreshes the powerful hardware and OLED displays of the Galaxy Book 3 series, but with Intel’s latest chips. Samsung will start selling these new models in 2024, rolling out globally in the months to come.

Next up, Acer is launching two new machines with Core Ultra. The Acer Swift Go 14 starts at $799 and is available starting today with Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 configurations that include both LCD and OLED display options. Acer claims a battery life of up to 12.5 hours and notes that the trackpad is considerably longer compared to previous generations.

Sales of the Acer Swift Go 14 are open today at Acer’s online store and will include other retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon soon.

Finally, Lenovo is also dropping new machines with Intel Core Ultra, including a new ThinkPad X1 Carbon in both clamshell and 2-in-1 variations. Beyond better battery life, Lenovo says the trackpad is larger and is also now haptic. Meanwhile, IdeaPad Pro 5i gets an Evo Edition of Core Ultra processors and should be more widely available to consumers.