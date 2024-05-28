You can get an official Pixel Watch band for as little as $10 again

Getting an official Pixel Watch band is usually not cheap, but some retailers are currently offering discounts, including a Best Buy deal that takes one band down to just $10.

For the second time in recent memory, Best Buy is offering an official Pixel Watch band for merely $9.99. Last time, it was for the “Charcoal” Active band.

The band in question this time is the Active Sport band which just came out last year with Pixel Watch 2. The specific version is the small “Porcelain” color. The large version is also on sale, but only for a few dollars off.

While the small band won’t fit all users – it’s sized for wrists measuring between 130-175 mm around – it’s an absolute steal at $10, down from the retail price of $50.

Beyond that, Best Buy is also offering the “Bay” blue Woven band for $50, down from its usual $60. Amazon also has a few discounts available including the “Hazel” Active band from $37 and the “Porcelain” band from $38. Most colors and styles are at least a few dollars off of their normal retail pricing.

It’s unclear how long these discounts will last – the $10 “Charcoal” band sold out within about a day last time – so act fast if you’re interested!

