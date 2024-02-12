Google offering out of warranty Pixel Watch replacements at discounted price

Wearables aren’t too repairable, with Google just offering outright replacements as a result. Google now says “you may be able to purchase a replacement” for your Pixel Watch at a discount if it’s “out of warranty or your claim isn’t covered.”

This discounted replacement does not include a charging cable or bands, just the watch unit. (Fitbit has a similar approach.)

Before today’s announcement, Google (as of late December) only said “you can get your Pixel Watch replaced out of warranty at the Google Store.” That support document now notes how “you may be able to purchase a replacement for your device at a discounted price.”

Those with the original Pixel Watch “need to contact the Google Pixel Watch Customer Care Team for out of warranty support” online.

Pixel Watch 2 owners can access a self-service option, just like the Pixel Buds Pro. Visit store.google.com/repair and enter the device’s serial number. (Note: As of Monday morning, this page is returning a “Your device wasn’t found” error, so it might not be fully live yet.)

We’ve reached out to Google to find out what the “discounted” price is.

