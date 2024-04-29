You can get an official Pixel Watch band for $10 right now

If you’re looking for a spare band for your Google Pixel Watch or Pixel Watch 2, a deal over at Best Buy can get you the official Active Band for a mere $10.

Google sells several official bands for the Pixel Watch, but the one that every buyer gets is the “Active” band made from a fluoroelastomer material. It’s comfortable and durable, but usually priced at $49.99. We’ve seen discounts on the band before, but this latest one is the best yet.

Over at Best Buy, one of the few retailers that carries Pixel Watch bands, you can buy the “Charcoal” Active Band for just $9.99. That’s discounted by $40 from the original retail price, and an absolute steal if you’re just looking to have an extra band sitting around. The same band is currently $44.99 on the Google Store.

The band is available for shipping or in-store pickup, in our location by May 3. Dates and in-store availability will likely vary based on your location.

It’s unclear if Google is pulling the plug on this specific colorway. Best Buy had previously discounted this band to $21, also a great deal, and Amazon was also offering heavy discounts. Amazon has since run out of stock, though, so it’s hard to know if this discount is directly from the retailer or on Google’s part.

Whatever the case, this is a steal if you’re a Pixel Watch owner looking to have a spare band sitting around. This is way better quality than the knock-offs on Amazon, but it probably won’t be in stock for very long.

Best Buy is also notably offering the “Porcelain” Active Sport Band for $23.99, down from its usual $49.99. This one is only available in its small size, though, where the other band mentioned comes with both large and small sizes in the same box.

