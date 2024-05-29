Deals: Galaxy Tab S9 FE $80 off, official Samsung Galaxy Watch Sport Bands 44% off, Google TV all-time lows, more

Screenshot

Your collection of Wednesday’s Android- and Google-centric deals have now arrived. While we are still reeling from the plethora of Memorial Day price drops, there’s more to come today with the regularly $450 Galaxy Tab S9 FE starting from $369, followed by official Samsung Galaxy Watch bands at up to 44% off starting from $28 (Galaxy Watch 4, 5, and 6), and new all-time lows on brand new 2024 model TCL and Hisense Google smart TVs. Head below for a closer look at today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break deals.

Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android tablet comes with S Pen from $369 today

While we are still tracking a solid deal on the FE+ 12.4-inch model, Amazon is now offering the 10.9-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Android tablet down at $369 shipped. This is a regularly $450 tablet that is currently on sale for $400 directly from Samsung. While we have seen this one drop as low as $339 in the past, you can now score the silver variant at $30 under the Samsung pre-summer sale price for the lowest we can find. It is also a touch lower than the previous $370 all-time low we spotted back in March. If the 128GB of storage on the model above isn’t going to work for you, the 256GB configuration is currently starting at $449 on Amazon, or $20 under the Samsung price, and $71 under the list. Check out our hands-on review.

Upgrade your Galaxy Watch with up to 44% off official Samsung Sport Bands

We have been tracking loads of notable price drops on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 configurations over the last couple of weeks, and now it’s time to shore up your band collection. Amazon has now knocked the prices down on several colors of the official Samsung Galaxy Watch 6, 5, or 4 Sport Bands with T-Buckle Closure starting from $27.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $35. These bands carry a regular price at $50 directly from Samsung and are now seeing up to 44% in savings over at Amazon. While it varies by color, the Polar Blue model is now at a new Amazon all-time low, for example. A notable chance to kit out your Samsung wearable ahead of the summer, head below for more deals and details.

Browse through more of the colorways seeing the deepest deals on this landing page and some other styles on sale below:

First deal on TCL’s brand new 65-inch QM7 mini-LED Google Smart TV

Folks looking to land a brand new 2024 model smart TV before the summer will want to scope out the very first deal we have tracked on the latest TCL 65-inch QM7 4K Smart QD mini-LED Google Smart TV at $999.99 shipped. This model just landed on Amazon at the beginning of the month and is now seeing its very first price drop. Still up at the full $1,100 via Best Buy, you can bring this one home at $100 off today. While some folks might prefer to go with some of the previous-generation models with deeper deals or the oversized options you’ll find below, this is indeed part of TCL’s brand new lineup, complete with the brand’s Game Accelerator 240 tech that can deliver “240 VRR.” Head below for more deals.

Save $450 on the new 75-inch Hisense U8 144Hz Google Smart TV

on the new 75-inch Hisense U8 144Hz Google Smart TV Hisense’s 2024 larger-than-life 100-inch Smart Google TV with AirPlay now $2,500 off

Hisense 100-inch 144Hz U8 Google Smart TV down at $3,500

TCL’s 120Hz 98-inch S5 4K Smart Google TV is now at $2,000

