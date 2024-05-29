 Skip to main content

Nothing Phone (2a) gets colorful ‘Special Edition’ that’s already sold out

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2024 - 7:41 am PT
The Nothing Phone (2a) is a solid budget phone, in part because it has a really good design. This week, Nothing has debuted a “Special Edition” Phone (2a) which adds a few splashes of color to the design.

One of the key elements of Nothing’s design so far has been a focus on monochromatic colors. Each product used some variation of black or white along with the transparent look and unique design elements. But, slowly, the company has started to branch out. The Phone (2a) got a blue color earlier this year, and Nothing Ear (a) comes in a vibrant yellow option.

Now, the Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is the company’s most colorful product to date, for better or worse.

On a bed of white, the new variant has splashes of blue, yellow, and red throughout. It’s a very unique and wacky look that you’ll either love or hate. The Special Edition doesn’t change any of the specs or core design factors, and it also carries the same price tag.

But if you were hoping to pick one of these up, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Within just a few hours, the “limited quantities” of the new variant were sold out, Nothing confirmed on Twitter/X. There’s no word on whether or not the Special Edition will be restocked, but you can sign up for updates on Nothing’s website.

Ben Schoon

