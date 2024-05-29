 Skip to main content

Supposed Galaxy Z Fold 6 leak shows off its new, boxy design

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 29 2024 - 9:11 am PT
0 Comments

Samsung is expected to bring some changes to its upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6, and if a new leak is to be believed, that includes a boxier design and a wider cover display.

Samsung’s plans for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 have been hard to track down. At one point, two different models were expected at different price points, while there has also been talk of improvements to the display crease and more. Some rumors have been contradictory, though, such as Samsung “reconsidering” a budget-focused Fold, as well as any hints of better cameras.

But, despite rumors pointing to another fairly iterative year, it does seem there will be some changes.

Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung tipster, shared a partial image of “the next Fold,” which shows a boxy design that’s wider. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 pictured still has a centered camera cutout and a metal frame. We can’t see the full cover display, so it’s hard to tell what sort of difference this design actually makes. But from what we can see, it definitely looks wider than the Fold 5 and prior, perhaps close to the OnePlus Open.

The hinge is also noticeably thinner, barely protruding from the left side of the design, at least based on this picture.

This all lines up with a leak from February, where this boxier design first showed up.

Samsung is set to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alongside the Flip 6 and several other new products in July.

More on Samsung:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Samsung

Samsung

Samsung is a technology conglomerate based out o…
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing