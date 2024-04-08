Galaxy Z Fold 6 tipped to stick with the same cameras… again

According to a new leak, Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 6 also won’t upgrade the cameras.
Ice Universe, a reliable Samsung tipster, says that the Galaxy Z Fold 6 will share the same camera setup as the Galaxy Z Fold 5. That means that Samsung’s latest foldable will feature the same camera module as the Fold 4, too, which debuted in 2022 and delivered the first camera update to Samsung’s foldable line.
If true, it’d mean a 50MP primary camera, 10MP telephoto, and 12MP ultrawide.
Ice also claims that the under-display 4MP camera on the inner display also won’t change, a spec that hasn’t been updated since its debut in 2021’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.
There are rumors of a Galaxy Z Fold 6 “Ultra” as well which, presumably, would also include better cameras. But specifics on that device are still unknown.
We’ll surely find out more about Samsung’s upcoming foldables over the next few months, with the launch currently expected in “early” July.
