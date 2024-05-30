 Skip to main content

Google Phone app updated with transparent status bar

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 30 2024 - 3:25 pm PT
As Android encourages apps to go edge-to-edge, Phone by Google has been updated with a transparent status bar. 

Until recently, the call screen featured a black status bar that could be quite jarring depending on your Dynamic Color theme. 

Google made the status bar transparent around version 128 (when Audio Emoji started rolling out in late April). The change, which users noticed today, might have occurred slightly earlier than that, but it was still solid as of late March. This is the case on both Android 14 and 15.

The transparent bar is a small but nice quality-of-life improvement for the Google Phone app.

Google Phone transparent bar
Meanwhile, apps targeting API level 35 (once finalized next month) “are displayed edge-to-edge by default on Android 15 devices.” At I/O 2024, Google encouraged developers to go this route and make sure everything is compatible. The Android team cited how “an internal Google user study found that users significantly prefer edge-to-edge screens over non edge-to-edge screens” as they result in a “more satisfying and premium” experience. 

