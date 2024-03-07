Google Phone app starts showing WhatsApp calls, new video call shortcut for some

The Google Phone app appears to be testing out support for showing calls from WhatsApp, as well as making it easier to start a video call with someone.

For some users, the Google Phone app used as the dialer on Pixels and some other devices is adding two new features. The first, as spotted by @Kishore9196 on Twitter/X, is support for WhatsApp calls. This feature appears to allow the Google Phone app to show previous calls from WhatsApp alongside normal phone calls. This functionality has been technically supported for a few years now, but this is the first time WhatsApp has shown signs of taking advantage of it.

This addition appears to be limited in rollout, though. It was spotted when using Google Phone v124.0.608164421-publicbeta while also using WhatsApp v2.24.6.6, but we couldn’t get it working while using those versions on our own devices.

Beyond that, some users (via Mishaal Rahman) are also now noticing that the Google Phone app now shows a “Video Call” shortcut while actively in a voice call. This shortcut moves the call into Google Meet.

It’s already quite easy to start a video call using Meet from the Google Phone app, but this tweak makes it much easier to switch between a voice and video call on the fly. Like WhatsApp integration, though, this one also seems to be in a limited rollout.

Are you seeing either feature? Let us know in the comments below.

