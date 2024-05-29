 Skip to main content

Google Home app brings back speaker group volume control

May 29 2024
After removing due to the Sonos lawsuit in late 2021 and early 2022, the Google Home app has regained the ability to “control the volume for multiple speakers or devices at once.”

For the past few years, you’ve had to adjust the volume for each speaker individually. It could be annoying to line things up. From the Google Home app (on Android), users can now:

  1. Open the app.
  2. Start a playback session.
  3. Tap on the mini-player.
  4. Tap on the output selector and add/remove speakers dynamically or select from one of your preset Speaker groups.
  5. You can now control the volume for the selected devices at once.

The functionality is also restored for Assistant voice commands, like “Hey Google, set volume to 40%,” to “control the volume for the entire Speaker group.”

Google Home volume group speakers

Looking ahead, Google will let you access Group Volume Control from the Android lockscreen and via Smart Displays, like the Nest Hub. The former looks to be launching with Android 15 and is already available in beta on Pixel.

Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com

