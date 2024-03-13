Google Home for web rolling out camera history, video clips exit preview

Google Home for web is entering general availability and adding camera history, while the custom clips feature is similarly exiting preview.

In October of 2022, home.google.com launched in preview. In leaving that testing period, Google Home for web is getting the ability to view camera history. Video appears at the left, while there’s a timeline at the right.

You can review “history with the new event and timeline views, search for a specific date and time, and download clips to share your favorite moments.” This large screen experience has been “optimized for a keyboard and mouse.”

Use your browser to explore your camera’s history to see when your dog walker came by or when a package was delivered.

Meanwhile, you can create custom clips from video history on the web: “select the start time and adjust the clip by sliding the editor to your desired length.” There’s a download button in the bottom-right corner of the video player.

This is also rolling out in the Google Home mobile app after several months of testing. It will be available “over the next few weeks.” The supported camera list follows:

Nest Cam (indoor, wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Cam (outdoor or indoor, battery)

Nest Cam with Floodlight

Nest Doorbell (wired, 2nd gen)

Nest Doorbell (battery)

Nest Cam Indoor (1st gen) — “once transferred to the Home app”

Nest Cam Outdoor (1st gen) — “once transferred to the Home app”

Finally, “Google Home for web will now support a version of Public Preview so you can try features before they are more broadly available.” You can opt-in here.

