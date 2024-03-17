‘Fitbit by Google’ is dead, long live ‘Google Fitbit’

With the Sense 2 and Versa 4 announcement in August of 2022, the “Fitbit by Google” branding emerged. That’s now going away in favor of just “Google Fitbit.”

Until recently, “Fitbit by Google” was used on fitbit.com, videos, and product packaging. Boxes for the Sense 2, Versa 4, and last year’s Charge 6 use “Fitbit” and then “by Google.” Meanwhile, the Pixel Watch 2 packaging features “with Fitbit” in the corner.

In the past few days, the website changed to using “Google Fitbit” without the arrow logo appearing first. The green/teal dots are still used by the favicon, but this is a curious de-prioritization. Since “Google” now appears first, it might be that the four-color “G” becomes the icon going forward, just like Google Pixel and Google Nest.

Meanwhile, the Fitbit wordmark has been updated so that it’s no longer lowercased. Besides the “F” being capitalized, the Google Sans font is now in use (look at the ‘t’).

This follows the Google Store on Monday adding a slew of Fitbit smartwatch and tracker accessories, including bands and charging cables. As part of this, the “Watches” category was renamed to “Watches & Trackers” with the page thoroughly revamped. We speculated that this paves the way for fitbit.com to drop its store.

More broadly, Google reorganized its hardware division in January to functional organization instead of maintaining distinct Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit divisions with independent design, hardware engineering, software, UI, etc. teams. There is now, for example, one team responsible for hardware engineering across Pixel, Nest, and Fitbit. At the same time, Fitbit co-founders James Park and Eric Friedman, as well as other Fitbit leaders, left Google.

The practical impact of this change is how Fitbit being fully part of Google is now being reflected externally.

