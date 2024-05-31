Hands-on: Peak Design’s Everyday case for the Galaxy S24 hits all the right notes

The Galaxy S24 series has been one of the best phone lineups of the year, and it needs a complimentary case that offers versatility, great protection, and great design. The Everyday case for the Galaxy S24 from Peak Design does exactly that.

Peak Design has always been one of our go-to case manufacturers. They really only sell one case – the Everyday case – but in the different phone styles it comes in, it always provides the same benefits that cover the majority of what we’re looking for out of a phone case. That usually means good protection, MagSage capabilities, and a design that doesn’t wear out too easily.

Samsung did a fine job on the design of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+. They both come with squared-off edges and a silhouette that pulls in modern cues that don’t stand out too much. As much of a shame as it is to cover it up, cases are meant to protect and add versatility, and since the GalaxyS 24 series doesn’t carry Qi 2 and is made of scratchable and dentable aluminum, it’ll probably need a case.

The Everyday case is a Peak Design product, so it’s naturally engineered to accompany the company’s other accessories. Even still, it isn’t limited to those accessories, and can attach to any other MagSafe compatible item. For instance, I’ve been using Casetify’s new MagSafe charging stand, and the case attaches with ease and strength.

However, there are some cool Peak Design accessories that are worth checking out. I use the Mobile Wallet every day, and it’s nice to be able to attach it to my phone when I need it. The Mobile Creator Kit is also great because it locks into place using Peak Design’s SlimLink connector. Once locked in, it isn’t going anywhere.

Beyond MagSafe, the design of the case is something I can’t generally find on well-made cases. These cases house a fabric backing that comes in a few colors for other phones, though the Samsung Galaxy S24 case only comes in charcoal, which is a shame. I would have loved to see Redwood, Sun, or even Sage on the back of the S24.

In any case, the fabric holds up really well. It will fade slightly over time, as is the case on my Pixel 8 Pro’s everyday case. But it still looks good even after months of constant use.

The overall shape of the case lends itself well to the Galaxy 24’s design, too. The sides of the case are flat and comfortable to hold onto over longer periods of time. The cutouts are perfectly cut, as expected, and the camera cutout protects the lenses well. The volume rockers and power button are also very easy to hit, which is a huge plus.

Overall, the Everyday case for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ is a great option. It sits at $49.99, which seems to be the average of good cases these days. It’s a little pricey, but it’ll probably be the only case you’ll need while you use the phone. The added functionality and build quality will go a long way in making the Galaxy S24 and S24+ a better phone.

It’s worth mentioning that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has an option as well, though since it’s a different design we weren’t able to fully judge it based off of the S24+ case design alone. However, we’d imagine that the Everyday case for the Galaxy S24 Ultra would be a great option as well.

Buy the Peak Design Everday case