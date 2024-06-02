Samsung has updated these Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1

Samsung has launched its next major update, One UI 6.1, for select Galaxy devices. Here’s the full list of phones and tablets being updated.

What’s new in One UI 6.1?

One UI 6.1 is Samsung’s second update built on top of Android 14. Visually, there aren’t many changes, but there are some new features and tweaks.

The big story is around Galaxy AI, Samsung’s suite of AI-enhanced features available throughout the software. Many of these live within Samsung apps, while Google’s Circle to Search is available through a simple long-press of the home button or gesture bar. The full list of Galaxy AI features includes:

Circle to Search

Chat Assist

Interpreter

Live Translate

Note Assist

Transcript Assist

Browsing Assist

Generative Edit

Edit Suggestion

Instant Slow-Mo

Generative Wallpaper

Photo Ambient Wallpaper

Some of these features, though, do vary by device. Photo Ambient Wallpaper is currently exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series, while Instant Slow-Mo is not supported on Galaxy S23 FE. Galaxy S22 devices are similarly missing a couple of features, while devices from 2021 received virtually no AI features.

Other feature changes outside of AI include the removal of Samsung’s three-area gesture navigation and also a new “Battery Protection” feature. These may end up on devices that don’t get Galaxy AI features.

Samsung devices with One UI 6.1 – The full list

There are two main tiers of devices with One UI 6.1. There are those with AI features, and those without. We’ve broken down the list of Galaxy devices with One UI 6.1 under those two categories below. You can click on each device to learn more about its One UI 6.1 update rollout details.

Galaxy devices with AI in One UI 6.1

Galaxy devices without AI in One UI 6.1

Will my Galaxy device get One UI 6.1?

Samsung has been pretty vague about its plans for One UI 6.1. With the update not being a major Android update, there’s been no roadmap. And, with it being so heavily focused on AI, there were questions whether or not it would come to older and cheaper devices at all.

However, it appears that Samsung is slowly working through bringing One UI 6.1 to virtually its entire lineup. “Flagship” devices from the past couple of generations are getting AI features, but other devices are merely getting some bug fixes and feature tweaks in 6.1.

If your Galaxy device was updated to One UI 6.0 with Android 14, there’s a good chance it will get One UI 6.1 in due time.

You can see a full list of Samsung devices with Android 14 here.

Updated 6/2.

