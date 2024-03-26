Samsung confirms One UI 6.1 update starts rolling out this week for these Galaxy devices

After first debuting on Galaxy S24, Samsung has officially confirmed that One UI 6.1 is set to roll out to select Galaxy devices on March 28. Here’s what you should know.

First announced in February, One UI 6.1 for Galaxy devices brings Samsung’s new AI features to 2023 releases. Supported devices include the Galaxy S23 series, which is likely going to be first in line for the update. When Samsung first announced the update, it mentioned it would roll out in “late March.”

Today, Samsung is being more specific.

In line with a notification sent to some users earlier this week, Samsung has confirmed that One UI 6.1 is rolling out starting on Thursday, March 28. The update will be rolling out globally, including in the United States, starting on that date.

In the States, Samsung says to expect the update to show up first on unlocked and carrier (Verizon, AT&T, US Cellular, etc) editions of the Galaxy S23 series, Z Flip 5 and Fold 5, and the Galaxy S23 FE. Tablets will get the update starting later on in the week as well, but it sounds like that might end up spilling over into next week.

What Samsung devices will be eligible? The full list follows:

The full Galaxy AI suite will be included in the One UI 6.1 update for these devices, including Google’s Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist, and more. We dove into how those features work in our review of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung has also hinted that these features might eventually reach the Galaxy S22.

As for when One UI 6.1 will expand to other, older Galaxy devices, Samsung hasn’t mentioned anything just yet. But, whenever it does expand, it will likely be without AI features. When the update lands for these existing 2023 devices, it may end up coming with the April 2024 security patch, as the March patch is already available.

