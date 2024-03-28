Samsung Galaxy devices get better battery stats with new ‘Device Care’ update

Samsung Galaxy smartphones and tablets are getting a new, better battery stats page that once again shows battery usage based on when you last unplugged the device.

In an update to the “Device Care” app spotted by Reddit users and Tarun Vats, Samsung has reversed a change to how battery stats are tracked on Galaxy devices. For a little while now, the page had moved to showing battery stats over the course of 24 hours, resetting the data at the end of each day.

Now, the battery stats page shows statistics based on the time since the last full charge. This allows for a more accurate view of how your battery has performed, as the 24-hour view wasn’t always as meaningful. However, you can choose between the two views in the app to whichever one suits your preference.

Right now, this update is rolling out via the Device Care app in the Galaxy Store, but some users have been sideloading it with success. One user even reports that the updated view shows up on One UI 5.1.

