 Skip to main content

MediaTek’s latest Chromebook chip brings better battery life and AI

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jun 3 2024 - 1:29 pm PT
0 Comments
mediatek 3nm chip

Amid Computex this week, MediaTek has unveiled a new chipset for Chromebooks, with the Kompanio 838 promising better battery life and AI.

The latest in its “Kompanio” line, MediaTek Kompanio 838 is an octa-core chip for Chromebooks which MediaTek claims brings “all-day” battery life thanks to its efficient 6nm process. That’s upgraded over the 7nm process used in MediaTek’s 2022-released chips, but still a fair bit behind the “bleeding edge.”

The new chip, MediaTek says, also supports output to two 4K displays at once and features 4 TOPS of performance for AI tasks through a dedicated NPU. As Google makes AI a more core part of the ChromeOS experience, that’s a welcome upgrade.

MediaTek explains:

The octa-core Kompanio 838 packs outstanding performance and multitasking capabilities into a highly efficient SoC that enables all-day battery life for thin and light Chromebooks. This new chipset supports DDR4 and LPDDR4X to meet a wider range of OEM requirements, and doubles memory bandwidth compared to previous generations to provide considerably more data throughput.

To support the latest AI enhancements, Kompanio 838 enables a dedicated AI processor, the MediaTek NPU 650, to offer more interactive and higher quality multimedia with unparalleled power efficiency. MediaTek NPUs are designed for efficient image data processing, capable of quickly executing complex computations.

Another key highlight of this chip is built-in support for AV1 video decoding, a helpful addition as more of the web starts using this standard. The chip also features support for Wi-Fi 6 and 6E, as well as an upgraded ISP for better camera support.

MediaTek Kompanio 838 will appear in upcoming Lenovo Chromebooks.

More on MediaTek:

Follow Ben: Twitter/XThreads, and Instagram

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Chromebooks

Chromebooks
MediaTek

MediaTek

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a Senior Editor for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Google Pixel Watch 2

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch 2.

samsung galaxy s24 ultra

Reserve Galaxy S24

Reserve the Galaxy S24 series for free and get a $50 credit, no obligation required.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing