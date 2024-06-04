Deals: Galaxy Tab S9+ up to $270 off, Jabra Google Fast Pair buds $65, Pixel Watch 2 $290, much more

Today’s best deals on Android gear and compatible tech is now ready to go with up to $270 off Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S9+ Android tablet and deals starting from $749. From there we have a giant collection of ongoing offers as part of the Google Summer sale alongside a nice price drop on Jabra’s Google Fast Pair Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds and up to $300 in credit on the new Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors, Odyssey models, and more. Hit the jump for a closer look.

Samsung’s 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ up to $270 off

Amazon has now bought back one of the best prices ever on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9+ Android tablet. While you will find a $150 price drop on the entry 256GB configuration, the real value here is on the 512GB model that is now listed at $849.99 shipped in both the Beige and Graphite colorways. This is regularly $1,120 current-generation tablet that happens to be on sale for $1,000 directly from Samsung (or $150 more than the Amazon listing today). This is the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon for the graphite model and matching the best we have seen for the beige. It is also joined by the the 256GB variant that regularly carries a $1,000 list price and is now starting at $749 shipped on Amazon – this deal is only on the beige model though.

Jabra’s Google Fast Pair Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds at $65 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is now offering the Jabra Elite 4 True Wireless Earbuds on sale from $65.33 shipped. You’re looking at a regularly $100 pair of active noise cancelling-equipped buds that initially debuted in spring 2023. While we have tracked a couple fleeting discounts for less – they dropped to $60 once this past spring for a few days and saw the same deal for Black Friday last year, today’s deal does indeed deliver the best price otherwise at $3 under our previous mention with 35% in savings. We have long since considered Jabra’s wireless buds to be among the better multi-platform options out there, especially with sale prices like these.

More earbud deals to watch out for this week:

Samsung 2024 Smart Monitors with real-time Galaxy Watch health tracking…up to $300 in FREE credit, more

The new Samsung monitors are ready to go now! As you might have expected the more pricey the monitor, the higher the FREE credit. The new 32-inch Odyssey OLED G8 (G80SD) 4K UHD 240Hz 0.03ms Smart Gaming Monitor comes with a $300 credit, while the 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 (M80D) includes a $150 credit, for example. Everything awaits right here.

The Smart Monitor lineup is jam packed with more enhanced entertainment features that lets you work hard and play hard.

The Odyssey lineup brings a next-level experience with its new OLED Glare Free and OLED Safeguard+ technologies.

The ViewFinity lineup boosts connectivity to create a complete workstation.

Get even more details right here…

Google Summer sale now live!

Google has now kicked off a wide-ranging summer sale, discounting just about every piece of gear in its current-generation lineup. From the latest Pixel watches to Pixel 8 Pro, and its current foldable handset to the Google Pixel tabs, there’s up to $500 (or more) in savings at the ready here today. As detailed in our coverage at 9to5Google, the deepest deal here has the Google Pixel Fold on sale for $1,299 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy – it will drop to $1,199 if you connect with a carrier via Best Buy. That’s a straight up $500 price drop off the regular $1,799 unlocked list and the lowest price we can find. It is also matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon, landing at $100 under the 2023 Black Friday price and marking only the third time it is has been this low there. Check out our hands-on review for a complete breakdown on the Google Pixel Fold. However, it, along with the deals we are now tracking on the latest Google Pixel 8 and 8 Pro handsets, can also deliver a huge deal on the new Google Pixel 8a when you bundle up. Head below for the details.

You can buy a discounted Pixel 8, 8 Pro, or Fold and get 50% off the Pixel 8a. This brings the 128GB mid-ranger to $249.50 alongside $50 in Google Store credit – add both phones to your cart.

The 128GB Pixel Tablet is $80 off in both Tablet only or with Charging Speaker Dock configurations, while the 256GB models come with a $100 discount.

OnePlus up to $300 off for Father’s Day

OnePlus has now launched a big-tine Father’s Day sale with up to $300 in straight cash savings on its latest handsets alongside notable deals on OnePlus Watch 2 and more. First up, Amazon is once again offering its best price on the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at $1,399.99 shipped in both the Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black colors in unlocked condition. Carrying a regular list at $1,700, this is a straight up $300 price drop landing on par with the lowest we have tracked at Amazon and $100 below the deal spotted earlier this fall. This same deal is also available at Best Buy and will drop another $100 if you get hooked up with a carrier during checkout. Having said all that, you will also want to consider this deal straight from the OnePlus site as well.

You’ll find this same price drop on the OnePlus Open with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage directly from the official site. There you can score some additional bundle deals on OnePlus Watch 2 with purchase ($100 off there) and land some deals on other accessories as well.

More OnePlus Father’s Day deals:

